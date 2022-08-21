Police seize P-plater’s car after he tailgates the cops

A P-plater’s car has been seized after the driver allegedly committed multiple offences, including tailgating a police vehicle.
At about 6.30pm on Friday (August 18) police officers on Tidbinbilla Road, Paddys River, were approached from behind by a blue Subaru BRZ.
The Subaru’s 19-year-old driver allegedly tailgated the police Toyota Landcruiser before overtaking by crossing double unbroken road lines, then failed to stop when police activated lights and sirens.
Police say the driver faces charges of driving too close to the vehicle in front, overtaking when unsafe to do so, failing to stop for police, speeding and not displaying P-plates.
