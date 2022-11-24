Police warn of ‘paper wallet’ scam

POLICE are warning about a scam involving paper cryptocurrency wallets that are being scattered on streets and in parks across NSW.

The cryptocurrency wallet is designed to look like real paperwork relating to digital currency such as Bitcoin, and includes an image of a QR code.

Once the code is scanned, the person is asked to click on the link to access a crypto wallet with funds of up to $16,000.

The finder must pay a withdrawal fee to get the money transferred into their own crypto account, if they have one, they then face having all their currency stolen, police say.

“Once the withdrawal fee is paid and person’s crypto wallet details provided, the person’s cryptocurrency is stolen from their crypto wallets,” NSW Police, said.

“If you find a crypto paper wallet similar to this, be aware that it may be a scam.”

If anybody finds one of the paper wallets they should hand them to their local police station.