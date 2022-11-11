Pond drownings; coroner seeks more details

THE deaths of three people — including a mother and her two children — found dead in Yerrabi Pond almost a week ago, are being treated as a murder-suicide, police have confirmed.

A spokesperson for ACT Policing said: “The case, at this early stage, is being treated as a murder-suicide with only the three deceased involved.

“However, the circumstances surrounding the deaths will be the subject of a detailed report to the coroner. As the investigation is not complete it is not appropriate to release any further information at this time.

“It is the responsibility of the coroner to make findings as to the manner and cause of death. Those findings will be produced publicly when the coronial investigation has been completed.”

The bodies of Pranav Vivekanandan, eight, and his mother and brother were discovered in Yerrabi Pond in Gungahlin, north of Canberra last weekend.

Pranav’s body was found in the pond at about 10.45am on Sunday (November 6), while his two other family members were found on Saturday (November 5) morning.

About 30 police officers and 50 ACT State Emergency Service personnel were involved in the investigation, including divers and a drone operator.