Provisional driver tops 128km/h on Caswell Drive

AN 18-year-old Fisher man faces licence suspension after police caught him doing 128 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Caswell Drive, Aranda, on Friday afternoon (November 4).

About 3.10pm police detected the Mitsubishi utility driven by the man travelling at 38km/h more than the posted speed limit.

When stopped, checks revealed the driver was on a provisional licence. He was issued with a $700 fine and will accrue four demerit points on his licence, which will be suspended.