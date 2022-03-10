Site chosen in Pialligo for RSPCA’s new home

A site at Pialligo has been earmarked for the RSPCA’s new home.

The site, identified by the ACT government, follows an election promise it made in 2020 to build a new purpose-built facility for the organisation.

RSPCA ACT has been at its current facility in Weston since 1966 with infrastructure more than 50 years old.

Minister for City Services Chris Steel said the preffered site for the RSPCA’s new home is located on the corner of Fairbairn Avenue and Addison Road, and bounded by the Australian Defence Force Academy and Royal Military College Duntroon to the west, and Majura Parkway and Canberra Airport to the east.

“The government’s commitment for a new facility will mean animals at the RSPCA ACT enjoy better and larger facilities which are purpose-built for their care,” Mr Steel said.

The purpose-built facility will include enclosed dog kennels and cattery facilities, as well as better adoption facilities. It will also provide more space for volunteers to be involved.

RSPCA ACT CEO, Michelle Robertson, said the organisation was excited about the new location.

“We are incredibly excited about the new site for a future RSPCA as we expand our organisation to look after more animals and strengthen our education programs about responsible pet ownership,” said Ms Robertson.