Site found for Googong high school

A POTENTIAL site has been found in Googong to build a high school.
The site – identified by the NSW government – is bounded by Wellsvale Drive, Observer Street, Glenrock Drive and Harvest Street, and is subject to a Voluntary Planning Agreement.
It comes as Googong’s new primary school is set to open next year.
“It makes sense to plan for the future and set aside land for a high school that will allow families to stay local as their children grow up,” NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole said.
“We’ve identified a potential site and the Department of Education will continue to work through plans to acquire the necessary land.
“We know how fast this area is growing – this move will ensure that we have the land we need when we need it to meet the ongoing educational needs of local families.”
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply