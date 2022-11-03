News location:

Site found for Googong high school

Deputy Premier Paul Toole

A POTENTIAL site has been found in Googong to build a high school.

The site – identified by the NSW government – is bounded by Wellsvale Drive, Observer Street, Glenrock Drive and Harvest Street, and is subject to a Voluntary Planning Agreement.

It comes as Googong’s new primary school is set to open next year.

“It makes sense to plan for the future and set aside land for a high school that will allow families to stay local as their children grow up,” NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole said.

“We’ve identified a potential site and the Department of Education will continue to work through plans to acquire the necessary land.

“We know how fast this area is growing – this move will ensure that we have the land we need when we need it to meet the ongoing educational needs of local families.”

 

