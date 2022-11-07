Six million Aussies hacked in the last year, study finds

ONE in three Australians have been exposed to data breaches in the last 12 months, according to a new study from The Australian National University (ANU).

In a survey of almost 3500 adults, 32.1 per cent said they – or a member of their household – had been the victim of a data breach.

The findings follow major and high-profile cyberattacks in recent months, including the Optus and Medibank data breaches.

Study co-author Professor Nicholas Biddle said the survey’s findings show cyberattacks are one of the fastest growing types of crime now faced by Australians.

“Roughly one-third of adult Australians, or around 6.4 million people, have been the victim of a breach in the last 12 months,” said Prof Biddle, of the ANU Centre for Social Research and Methods.

“In comparison our survey found only 11.2 per cent of Australians had been the victim of serious crimes like burglary or assault in the last five years.

“As our lives become more and more dominated by data, so too does our exposure to data related crime. This is a serious issue that needs serious attention.”

The survey found the age group most likely to fall victim to data breaches are Australians aged between 25 and 34, with 41.5 per cent of this cohort saying they had been exposed.

The survey also found trust in key institutions with regards to data privacy declined, particularly telecommunication companies.

According to the study there is also a large increase in the number of Australians who think governments should intervene when it comes to data protection.

“And 92.8 per cent of Australian adults think government regulation of new technologies is crucial for consumer protection,” Prof Biddle said.

“At the same time, 90.6 per cent think government should regulate companies’ use of data.

“Breaches like the Optus breach clearly impact on trust in the whole system of data governance, and Australians are crying out for stronger regulation and better protection.”