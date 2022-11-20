Speed burst comes at a high price for drivers

RUNNING late for work has cost a 22-year-old motorcyclist $1841 in fines and six demerit points on his licence after police booked him in Newcastle Street, Fyshwick, travelling at 108km/h in the 60 zone.

The Kaleen man was one of four four people issued with traffic infringement notices for speeding by 30km/h or more yesterday (November 19).

Later that morning police booked a Ducati motorcycle on radar at 142km/h in a 100km/h speed zone on Paddys River Road. The rider, a 32-year-old Gilmore man, will cop a $700 fine and four demerit points.

Half an hour later, another motorcyclist was caught travelling at 111km/h in an 80km/h zone near Uriarra Village. A 66-year-old Queanbeyan man also faces a $700 fine and four demerit points.

In the afternoon, a 43-year-old Bonner woman was detected driving at 74km/h in a road works 40km/h zone. Police say she will be issued with a $700 fine and four demerit points.