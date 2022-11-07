Sudden thunderstorm sweeps into Canberra

A THUNDERSTORM has hit south Canberra and is moving north.
Areas likely to be affected by the thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds are Tuggeranong, Woden Valley, Weston Creek, Fyshwick and Canberra City.
The ACT State Emergency Service have asked Canberrans to stay inside if possible, move cars under cover and avoid flood waters.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply