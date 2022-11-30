Teen faces more sex-assault charges

A 17-year-old faces five new charges after two more alleged sexual-assault victims came forward to police.

The Tuggeranong teenager was previously arrested on November 12 on four charges – including two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, one count of non-consensual sharing of intimate images and one count of using a telecommunications service to menace – relating to three separate teenage girls.

Since November 12, two additional victims have come forward, laying five additional charges of act of indecency without consent, and single counts of sexual intercourse without consent; choke, suffocate, strangle another person; and common assault.

He was arrested again today (November 30) and will face the ACT Children’s Court this afternoon.