Thieves deposit ATM on road and withdraw in haste

THIEVES have stolen an ATM during an early morning ram raid on a shopping centre in Canberra’s east.

Police say the ram raiders drove a vehicle into the Majura Park Shopping Centre around 3.40am, and left with an ATM.

The ATM later fell from a vehicle onto Majura Road, shutting the road for some time.

The vehicle involved in the robbery was later identified by police and firies who were responding to a vehicle fire in Majura at 6am.

No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident, and no arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information should come forward.