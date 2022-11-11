Thieves deposit ATM on road and withdraw in haste

THIEVES have stolen an ATM during an early morning ram raid on a shopping centre in Canberra’s east.
Police say the ram raiders drove a vehicle into the Majura Park Shopping Centre around 3.40am, and left with an ATM.
The ATM later fell from a vehicle onto Majura Road, shutting the road for some time.
The vehicle involved in the robbery was later identified by police and firies who were responding to a vehicle fire in Majura at 6am.
No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident, and no arrests have been made so far.
Anyone with information should come forward.
