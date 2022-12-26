News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 10°/14° | Tuesday, December 27, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Top name for dogs is the same for cats

Red Cavoodle puppy . Photo: Urban Puppies Australia

ANYONE with a Cavoodle or domestic short-hair cat named Luna have the most popular pet breed and name combination in the ACT this year. 

According to data compiled from the compulsory annual cat and dog registration in the ACT, City Services says of all registered dogs, the top 10 names and breeds for 2022 are:

Names

  1. Luna
  2. Charlie
  3. Ruby
  4. Molly
  5. Bella
  6. Daisy
  7. Frankie
  8. Archie
  9. Coco
  10. Buddy

Breeds

  1. Cavoodle
  2. Border Collie
  3. Australian Kelpie
  4. Labrador Retriever
  5. Dachshund
  6. Jack Russell Terrier
  7. Golden Retriever
  8. American Staffordshire Terrier
  9. Maltese
  10. German Shepherd

And for registered cats this year:

Names

  1. Luna
  2. Charlie
  3. Bella
  4. Lily
  5. Coco
  6. Loki
  7. Leo
  8. George
  9. Missy
  10. Cleo

Breeds

  1. Domestic Short Hair
  2. Domestic Medium Hair
  3. Ragdoll
  4. Domestic Long Hair
  5. Burmese
  6. British Shorthair
  7. Bengal
  8. Russian Blue
  9. Birman
  10. Siberian Forest Cat

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Firefighters battle blaze in Hume
News

Firefighters battle blaze in Hume

FIREFIGHTERS worked into the early morning today (December 27) battling a "major" structure fire in a recycling facility at the intersection of John Cory Road and Recycling Road in Hume.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews