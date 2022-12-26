Top name for dogs is the same for cats

ANYONE with a Cavoodle or domestic short-hair cat named Luna have the most popular pet breed and name combination in the ACT this year.
According to data compiled from the compulsory annual cat and dog registration in the ACT, City Services says of all registered dogs, the top 10 names and breeds for 2022 are:
Names
- Luna
- Charlie
- Ruby
- Molly
- Bella
- Daisy
- Frankie
- Archie
- Coco
- Buddy
Breeds
- Cavoodle
- Border Collie
- Australian Kelpie
- Labrador Retriever
- Dachshund
- Jack Russell Terrier
- Golden Retriever
- American Staffordshire Terrier
- Maltese
- German Shepherd
And for registered cats this year:
Names
- Luna
- Charlie
- Bella
- Lily
- Coco
- Loki
- Leo
- George
- Missy
- Cleo
Breeds
- Domestic Short Hair
- Domestic Medium Hair
- Ragdoll
- Domestic Long Hair
- Burmese
- British Shorthair
- Bengal
- Russian Blue
- Birman
- Siberian Forest Cat
