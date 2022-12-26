Top name for dogs is the same for cats

ANYONE with a Cavoodle or domestic short-hair cat named Luna have the most popular pet breed and name combination in the ACT this year.

According to data compiled from the compulsory annual cat and dog registration in the ACT, City Services says of all registered dogs, the top 10 names and breeds for 2022 are:

Names

Luna Charlie Ruby Molly Bella Daisy Frankie Archie Coco Buddy

Breeds

Cavoodle Border Collie Australian Kelpie Labrador Retriever Dachshund Jack Russell Terrier Golden Retriever American Staffordshire Terrier Maltese German Shepherd

And for registered cats this year:

Names

Luna Charlie Bella Lily Coco Loki Leo George Missy Cleo

Breeds

Domestic Short Hair Domestic Medium Hair Ragdoll Domestic Long Hair Burmese British Shorthair Bengal Russian Blue Birman Siberian Forest Cat