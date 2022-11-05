News location:

Two bodies recovered from the water at Yerrabi Pond

THE bodies of a woman and a boy were found in the water at Yerrabi Pond, Gungahlin, this morning (November 5).

A land and water search in the area is ongoing for a third person – a young child – who police hold “grave concerns” for.

Following public reports of a body in the water, at about 8am AFP maritime officers located and removed the two bodies.

Police have established a crime scene and homicide detectives have begun an investigation. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

