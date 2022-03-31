Two new special magistrates named for ACT court

FORMER NSW magistrate Paula Russell and Sydney barrister Thomas Jones have been appointed as special magistrates of the ACT Magistrates Court.

Ms Russell has over 19 years of experience as a NSW magistrate, including being the Deputy State Coroner in NSW and has extensive experience as a specialist children’s magistrate.

Mr Jones has been a barrister since 2006. Along with his expertise in criminal law, he is an experienced adjudicator in building and construction matters.

Special Magistrates Margaret Hunter OAM and Dr Anthony Hopkins have also had their appointments extended until 2023 and 2024 respectively.

In welcoming the two new special magistrates, Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker said:

“The Court welcomes the provision of additional resources to address surge or unexpected requirements, we look forward to working creatively with the ACT Government to ensure that the Court, and the professional services that work with it, are well resourced to improve our service to the community and in particular to address avoidable delay and extended pre-conviction incarceration.”