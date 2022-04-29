Unlicensed, unregistered, uninsured and seriously drunk!

A 31-YEAR-OLD Griffith man was charged with high-range drink driving after being caught last night (April 28) in Aranda.
About 9.29pm police intercepted a Mitsubishi Lancer on William Hovell Drive.
The driver returned a positive breath test and was taken to City Police Station for further testing where he returned a reading of 0.193. The legal limit is 0.05 grams of alcohol per 210 litres of breath.
He was served with an Immediate Suspension Notice – removing his right to drive.
He will appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on June 1 charged with drink driving, unlicensed driving and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply