West Canberra businesses worth the while

Weston Creek and Molonglo Valley have a variety of businesses passionate about sharing their skills with the community. “CityNews” speaks with some of them.

LOOKING west are two districts with a strong sense of community.

One, Weston Creek, was named after Capt George Edward Weston, a former officer of the East India company, who came to Australia in 1829.

The other, Molonglo Valley, derives its name from an Aboriginal expression meaning “the sound of thunder”.

Today, both of these districts are home to some of Canberra’s best businesses. “CityNews” speaks with a few.

Nic’s the key to a great village life

LJ HOOKER real estate agent Nic Salter-Harding says registering your interest with him will give you “the best shot” of getting into Araluen retirement village in Fisher.

“It’s a really close-knit, vibrant community. There’s a lot to do and the activities are all resident run,” says Nic.

The facilities include an indoor “beautifully heated” pool, a leisure centre that’s “undergoing refurbishment at the moment,” activities such as board games, cards, mahjong, puzzles and a pool table.

“There are interest groups ranging from art to walking, and music.”

Nic says residents have the freedom to live how they like.

“It’s very common for retirement villages to really treat people more like tenants than owners, and that’s certainly not the case here.

“You own your property, you can renovate it, you can reimagine it to your liking and that goes from changing the colour of paint to doing a complete remodel if that’s what you’re after.”

For enquiries call Nic on 0412 600085 or email nic.salter-harding@ljhdickson.com.au

Optometrists highlight importance of early eye exams

WITH kids back at school now’s an important time to get their eyes checked, says optometrist and orthoptist Juliet Menakaya, of Junic Eye Care.

“Vision is our most important sense and children learn more from vision than all other senses combined,” says Juliet.

“We like to say that before children have their first assessment at school, make sure their eye test is the first test they’ve done for the year.”

Juliet says many parents wait until their children are older before getting an eye test, however having an examination while young is crucial in preventing potential issues before they arise.

“Children can often think their vision is completely fine without knowing any better,” she says.

“An eye examination can help detect macular degeneration, glaucoma and other issues that can get progressively worse.

“At Junic Eye Care, we offer a comprehensive eye check that tests visual acuity, eye movement, how eye muscles work together, colour vision and more.”

Juliet says there are key indicators parents should be on the lookout for when it comes to their child’s vision.

“Kids rubbing their eyes, tilting their heads, holding books close to their eyes or sitting close to the TV, these are things I encourage parents to pay attention to,” she says.

“You don’t want your child struggling at school, when other kids are identifying colours or reading normally.”

“It’s important not to wait until you’re stressing all those things, early detection means early prevention.”

Junic Eye Care, Junic Specialist Centre, Molonglo Health Hub, 110 Woodberry Avenue, Coombs. Call 6152 8585, visit juniceyecare.com.au or email eyecare@junic.net.au

Retirement village offers convenience

ADRIA Village combines access to important facilities with a feel of privacy, making it the perfect place for retirement, says CEO Stephanie Tyrrell.

“There’s close access to Cooleman Court and Woden Westfield, but we are surrounded by reserves and parklands making it a very peaceful atmosphere for residents,” she says.

Located in the heart of Weston Creek, Adria Village, which has two dedicated respite rooms and a special care unit, offers residential care for 42 residents. The village also contains 36 independent living units.

Stephanie says the village offers residents a wide range of things to do, and that they can get involved as little or as much as they’d like.

“We have an active residents’ committee who organise lots of get-togethers. Residents can play cards, go to morning teas and happy hours, enjoy exercise, and much more,” she says.

Established in 1994 by volunteers of the Croatian community of Canberra and Queanbeyan, Stephanie also says the village is home to a greatly multicultural group of people.

“We have residents [from] Australia, Croatia, China, France, Macedonia, Hungary and more,” she says.

“There are great residents and great staff committed to the best outcomes for the community.”

Adria Village, 89 Fremantle Drive, Stirling. Call 6288 0198, email admin@adria.org.au or visit adria.org.au

Starting conversations about epilepsy

“EVERY 33 minutes, someone in Australia is diagnosed with epilepsy,” says Epilepsy ACT CEO Fiona Allardyce.

“It’s a life-changing event. Some will be diagnosed as adults, some will be as children. It can happen at any time.”

The condition, which causes disruptions in the brain and seizures, will affect around 16,000 Canberrans in their lifetime, but Fiona says Epilepsy ACT is doing all it can to support those touched by it.

The charity organisation offers training at schools and workplaces, online resources, referrals, and support groups, or even just a phone call with information to help those who need it.

“Epilepsy comes in many different ways, not just what we see in the movies,” says Fiona.

That was certainly the case for Max, a young boy who was experiencing epilepsy in the form of blank stares and not responding when his parents called and nudged him.

“The team at Epilepsy ACT was a tremendous help,” said Max’s mother, Jemma.

“There were many calls, emails and conversations with them during the period of not knowing what was going on with our son.

“They provided us with information, explained to us the different tests and introduced us to other families who were going through the same journey.

“They were an amazing and understanding resource when we really needed it.”

Epilepsy ACT. Call 6287 4555 or visit epilepsyact.org.au