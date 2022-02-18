‘Whiplash’: Now Barr upsets Braddon traders

AS covid restrictions begin easing for hospitality outlets, now the Chief Minister Andrew Barr has upset Braddon’s United Retailers & Traders with his press-conference comment of “but we could, at any time, reintroduce the restrictions”.

BURT spokesperson Kel Watt said his members find themselves back at “square one with this single comment”.

“All businesses require certainty from the government, whether it’s about restrictions and their

duration, or their removal and reopening,” said Watt.

“Staff rosters, stock orders, booking and appointments, covid compliance, and many other tasks

take significant time. Businesses will only make the decision to reopen and invest time and money

into those tasks when they are secure about their operating environment.

“Now, with the ongoing threat of more restrictions hanging over their heads, many businesses will



choose to stay shut or operate in a limited way. This is a recipe for unemployment, business failureand an economic recession.

“Businesses support appropriate restrictions to fight a public health crisis and can work with

change, but no one can survive the whiplash Andrew Barr just dished out.

“If restrictions need to change in the future, businesses cannot be left to cope with it on their own.

We again call for certainty through the development of a strategy to make businesses resilient and

manage any change.”