$50m boost to Sustainable Household Scheme

THE ACT government has committed an extra $50 million to the Sustainable Household Scheme.

The additional funding builds on the $150 million funded in the 2020-21 Budget. Almost 9000 households have engaged with the scheme since it opened in July 2021.

People who access the scheme can use it to install solar systems, batteries, reverse-cycle heating and cooling systems, hot water, heat pumps and efficient electric stove tops, or use the zero-interest loans to buy an electric car.

