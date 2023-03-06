‘Albo’ sculpture tests history knowledge

What could very well be the first public sculpture of Minister Anthony Albanese has Been installed at Aarwun Gallery in Gold Creek.

The metal “Albo” sculpture forms part of a suite of metal sculptures by Cowra artist Paul Woods, who has created larger-than-life facial impressions of Australia’s PMs, beginning with Sir Robert Menzies.

Gallery owner Robert Stephens describes the eye-catching rogues’ gallery as “a bit of a giggle,“ but he’s worried that members of the public may not have a very deep understanding of or interest in Australian history.

To be sure, some passers-by have recognised “the one who drowned“ and “the one who lost his trousers“, and others noticed that the “Albo“sculpture had displaced the “Scomo” one, which has moved to the rear, but memories of our former leaders seem to be fading fast, and that, Stephen says, is “a bit of a worry”.

Nonetheless the display, intended as a permanent attraction outside the gallery, has elicited can great deal of curiosity.

The PM sculptures may be viewed 24/7 at Aarwun Gallery, 11 Federation Square, Gold Creek.