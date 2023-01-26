Album of nostalgia rock meets indie

Music / “Plastic Flowers”, debut CD, Mark Thomann and band. Reviewed by TONY MAGEE.

COMBINING country rock and country blues, Mark Thomann’s “Plastic Flowers” is a mostly upbeat joyful album of songs, contrasted with two reflective ballads – “My Father’s Voice” and “Coming Back”.

Recorded over a three-year period, Thomann says, “Plastic Flowers takes a different angle on love and flowers as a metaphor for the transience of relationships.”

A Canberra boy, Mark has chosen some of Canberra’s other finest Canberra musicians to play with him on the album.

Guitarist Stuart King is prominently featured along with Matt Nightingale (bass), Jonathan Jones (drums), son Valdis Thomann (trombone), Dan Mclean (trumpet), Dan Bray (saxophone) and Dave O’Neill (fiddle and mandolin).

Thomann cites some of his biggest influences as Jim Croce, Bonnie Raitt, Dan Hicks, Eric Bibb, Taj Mahal, the Zac Brown Band, the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan.

Comparisons can also be made with Gordon Lightfoot. Not stylistically in the music, but in the varied range of subjects and deep thought in his lyrics, both hallmarks of Lightfoot.

Thomann’s earliest music influence was his father who played piano accordion and loved swing jazz bands, romantic European classical composers, Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

In 1970s Tasmania, he suddenly found the draw of the guitar irresistible, joining a band called Blackwood Creek and from there, formed his own style of country blues and country rock.

Mark describes his songs as “nostalgia rock meets indie on the road to Tamworth winding up in Memphis.”

The title track “Plastic Flowers” is upbeat and “heavy”. Thomann sings with a strong baritone range voice and has excellent diction, something so incredibly important considering the thought and time he has spent on his lyrics.

“Ain’t Know Way” has a cheeky musical introduction. It’s central point is a kind of “wake up and smell the roses” – live life to the fullest and don’t get caught up too much in dramatic world affairs. A simple approach to life.

“This Country Makes Music” also hints at life’s simple pleasures –“I’ve got the sun on my back, a breeze in my face, maybe I’ll catch me a fish or two”.

“Seven Long Years” begins with a heavy electric guitar intro, joined by the full band, including some excellent brass feature passages. This song defines the “country rock” genre most clearly on this album.

“Where’s Summer Gone” is a medium tempo country/folk song featuring the excellent fiddle playing of Dave O’Neil. In this, as with many of the songs on this album, references to nature, the seasons and the environment feature prominently.

“Sugar Daddy Blues” begins with a long guitar intro, morphing into a blues style with the full band. The lyric suggests advice for a young woman who needs to move on from being supported by her “Sugar Daddy” and find her own way through life.

The closing track, “Coming Back” is a reflective ballad with just guitar and bass accompaniment. After years of absence, a young man is coming back to his true love.

I enjoyed listening to this album very much. Although country rock and country blues are not styles that I usually listen to, hearing these songs opened up a new musical door for me. I’d like to hear more.

My only reservation is there are no vocal harmonies on any of the tracks. Thomann’s voice is clear and powerful, but some harmonies in places would add something special.

“Plastic Flowers” will be launched at the Canberra Irish Club, 4pm on February 5 and will also be released digitally on the same date. The album will be available at the launch concert and also will be stocked by Songland Records in Cooleman Court, Weston.