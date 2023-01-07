Anyone for an argument, here’s Nick’s Top 10? 

Is there any better way to cause more arguments than via a top 10 list? Streaming columnist NICK OVERALL thought not when he assembled his top 10 streaming shows of 2022.

HERE’S my humble attempt to do just that with a round-up of the best streaming TV shows of 2022.

It’s my hope there’ll be something on this list for those in search of a new series to get into or to catch up on over the holiday break.

Honourable mentions to “Pachinko”, “Hacks”, “Barry”, “The Responder”, “Atlanta” and “The Bear”, which just missed out on the top of the pops.

All right, let’s go.

“Bad Sisters” – Apple TV+

Perhaps the year’s most underrated show.

This Irish mystery about a plot to kill a scoundrel husband walked such a narrow beam between laughs and shocks it felt like it was going to fall off at any moment.

And yet, it made it all the way, and it was impossible to stop watching throughout.

“The Boys” – Amazon Prime Video

While the ending to season three of this raucous superhero satire didn’t deliver the shock value fans have come to expect, the newest instalment had some of the show’s sharpest and most adrenaline-fuelled episodes yet.

Season four will have some work to do to keep things fresh, but the show’s takedown of pop culture and politics still hilariously refuses to pull its punches.

“Severance” – Apple TV+

A sleek, sophisticated sci-fi thought experiment that might just instil an existential crisis for anyone who’s ever held down a nine to five.

It asked the question of what the world would look like if work and play could truly and utterly be separated. Blessing? Curse? Or both?

“Stranger Things” – Netflix

Although about two hours too long, Netflix’s nostalgia phenomenon proved its ability to bridge the gap between Gens X, Y and Z yet again with its penultimate season.

This is the most scary and cinematic “Stranger Things” has been yet and it’s set the stage for an epic finale.

“This Is Going To Hurt” – Binge

There’s not been a show in recent memory to so boldly mix comedy and drama.

Based on the experiences of a real doctor, the British seven-parter was unafraid to confront audiences with the gory, crushing reality of working in the health system.

A fittingly exhausting experience that was held together by Ben Whishaw’s charismatic sarcasm, “This Is Going To Hurt” is a show that lived up to its name in the best way possible.

“The Rehearsal” – Binge

Easily the year’s, if not the decade’s most inventive poke at reality TV.

“The Rehearsal” saw Canadian funny man Nathan Fielder take the idea of preparing people for future social encounters and run away with it to absurd extremes.

Hilarious with a surprising side of profundity.

“House of the Dragon” – Binge

In an earlier column I posed the question of whether this blockbuster fantasy spin-off had the ability to restore the glory of “Game of Thrones” after an ending which left many fans let down.

It did all that and more.

“House of the Dragon” took the best parts of “Game of Thrones” and forged them together into a thrilling spectacle that made it a joy to return to Westeros every week.

“Andor” – Disney Plus

Just when Disney’s relentless milking of “Star Wars” seemed at its most uninspired, along came a new hope for the galaxy far, far away.

This gritty, mature and surprisingly political entry to the saga brought in writing talent from productions like “House of Cards”, “Nightcrawler” and “The Bourne Identity” to set a new bar for action television.

It captured all the things that make fans love “Star Wars” and even managed to bring in viewers who hadn’t before got swept up in the magic of the world’s favourite space opera.

“The White Lotus” – Binge

When it came time to check-out from this cringe-worthy holiday resort, it almost felt sad bidding farewell to its infuriating, amusing and somehow endearing roster of characters.

Described as privilege in paradise, the show’s second season took aim at the state of modern relationships, wealth, politics, family and more with a deft hand.

“The White Lotus” is social commentary so sharp one ought to be careful not to cut themselves on it.

“Better Call Saul” – Stan

The big question: did this exceptional spin-off outdo its iconic predecessor, “Breaking Bad”?

This columnist, though many would disagree, believes not quite.

Even then, “Better Call Saul” was still the best thing on television.

What made this series so special was a visual language – one that revealed the thoughts and feelings of its heartbreaking characters more than its snappy dialogue ever could.

Now that’s how good TV is done.