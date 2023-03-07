Artsday / And the dancers go ‘electric’

Arts editor HELEN MUSA takes a look at the arts treats up ahead in this week’s “Artsday” column.

SYDNEY Dance Company’s “Ascent”, is billed as full of “electric movement and emotional force”. At The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre, March 9-11.

ANU Film Group is pacing ahead with “The Jump”, from Lithuania, and a first for Australia. It’s about a Lithuanian merchant sailor who was forced to work on a Russian ship. Kambri cinema, ANU, 7.30pm, March 9.

LOCAL independent filmmaker and Stephen King fan, Stephen Cooke, is holding a fundraising trivia night to support his new film “Dedication,” based on a short story by King. Canberra Irish Club, Weston, 6pm, March 11.

In the galleries

“Present Tending” brings together six artists – Kylie Banyard, Sara Lindsay, Rebecca Mayo, Ema Shin, Katie West and Ilka White – to ANCA Gallery, Dickson, March 8-26.

TESS Vines’s exhibition, “Mind Pressions” is at Kyeema Art Gallery, Hall until April 2.

NATUREART Lab’s Tutors’ exhibition, “See What I See”, is in the Visitor Centre Gallery, Australian National Botanic Gardens, until April 2.

KATE Baker’s “Beyond the Material: at the Intersection of Glass and the Digital Image” opens at the ANU School of Art & Design, March 9.

RENOWNED glass blower Tom Rowney’s new exhibition “Aventurine Spirit” opens in the Canberra Glassworks Gallery on March 11.

“CANBERRA/Kamberri, Place & People,” is an exhibition of the story of Canberra as the place where nationhood found a home. Canberra Museum and Gallery from March 13.

“BREAKING the ice: Jackson Pollock and American Abstract Impressionism” is a talk by Anna Moszynska, the first in a new program for ADFAS Canberra, National Library of Australia, 6pm, March 14.

Concerts

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra with Kirsten Williams and pianist Edward Neeman, performing Debussy and Fauré at Tuggeranong Arts Centre, Thursday, March 9.

THE Australian Chamber Orchestra’s Richard Tognetti joins oud player Joseph Tawadros to perform Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons”. Llewellyn Hall, March 11.

THE Song Company is back with “Songs Under the Southern Cross”, Australian a cappella works by Ross Edwards and Anne Boyd, paired with JS Bach’s “Jesu meine Freude”. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, March 14.

CANBERRA soprano Sarahlouise Owens and pianist Stuart Long perform songs by Britten, Duparc, Schumann, Schubert and Wolf. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 12.40 to 1.20pm, March 15

AUSTRALIAN Romantic & Classical Orchestra performs Mozart, Schubert and Hummel in “Viennese Vogue”, Albert Hall, March 15.