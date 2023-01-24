News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 24°/24° | Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Car accident closes Stirling intersection

A map of the crash spot and intersection closure

A TWO-vehicle accident on the intersection of Hindmarsh Drive and Streeton Drive in Stirling this morning (January 24) is forcing the closure of the whole intersection with emergency services on scene.

Emergency services are expected to be on scene for some time, with traffic delays expected. The community is being asked to avoid the area.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Special park for group with a Tablelands mission
News

Special park for group with a Tablelands mission

Jane Cottee has been passionate about plants since she was five. Now 66, she’s enjoying plants in a new role as president of the Southern Tablelands Ecosystems Park, which has a dedicated garden in the north-west of the National Arboretum.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews