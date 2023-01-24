Car accident closes Stirling intersection

A TWO-vehicle accident on the intersection of Hindmarsh Drive and Streeton Drive in Stirling this morning (January 24) is forcing the closure of the whole intersection with emergency services on scene.
Emergency services are expected to be on scene for some time, with traffic delays expected. The community is being asked to avoid the area.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply