News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 24°/26° | Saturday, February 11, 2023 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Century-old pistol surrendered to police

The old pistol surrendered to police this week.

A WORLD War I-era pistol has been surrendered to the Woden Police Station.  

On Wednesday (February 8) an elderly man voluntary surrendered the gun, which police say is estimated to be 108 years old.

Police will arrange for the firearm to be assessed for historical value or disposed of safely.

The ACT is taking part in a permanent National Firearms Amnesty, to remove unwanted, unregistered, or illicit, firearms from the community.

Police say anyone with an unregistered firearm or firearm-related items can surrender them without penalty, for registration, sale or destruction to the ACT Firearms Registry, 86 Vicars Street, Mitchell. More information and how to make an appointment here.

Anyone unable to bring a firearm in to police should call 5126 9076 to organise collection.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Review into boosting charity donations
Politics

Review into boosting charity donations

The Productivity Commission is to review philanthropy in Australia with the goal of the review is to boost donations to charities and meet the federal government’s goal of doubling philanthropic giving by 2030.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews