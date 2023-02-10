Century-old pistol surrendered to police

A WORLD War I-era pistol has been surrendered to the Woden Police Station.

On Wednesday (February 8) an elderly man voluntary surrendered the gun, which police say is estimated to be 108 years old.

Police will arrange for the firearm to be assessed for historical value or disposed of safely.

The ACT is taking part in a permanent National Firearms Amnesty, to remove unwanted, unregistered, or illicit, firearms from the community.

Police say anyone with an unregistered firearm or firearm-related items can surrender them without penalty, for registration, sale or destruction to the ACT Firearms Registry, 86 Vicars Street, Mitchell. More information and how to make an appointment here.

Anyone unable to bring a firearm in to police should call 5126 9076 to organise collection.