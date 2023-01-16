Champagne with a buzz

Here’s arts editor HELEN MUSA’s latest “Arts in the City” column.

YOUNG Australian virtuoso acoustic guitar player Daniel Champagne, known for “dropping jaws, making crowds buzz, and breaking guitars wherever he goes,” will help The Street Theatre kick off for 2023 with the launch of his new album. Street One, 7.30pm, January 27.

PARLIAMENT House has opened new shows, “Representing the Nation: Australia’s Coat of Arms” and a display of original works commissioned from Australian artists for the Parliament House art/craft program with loans and reproductions from other institutions, on display until April 16.

“YOU Are Here” producers Ketura Budd and Nick Delatovic have announced they’re taking a break from running the “Cahoots” residency in 2023, with the hope of returning in 2024. Delivering Cahoots from 2019-2022, they say, has only been possible by dipping into their reserves and working unpaid hours. But they’ll still be available for ad-hoc producer support and are planning to develop use-at-home resources for artists and producers and running the Cahoots LAB public event season in April.

THE venerable Canberra Men’s Choir, is on the lookout for newcomers who would enjoy singing opera, jazz and popular music, especially in four-part harmony, under the tutelage of musical director Leanne McKean. The choir, established in 1986, holds concerts and performs regularly at community events in the Canberra region. There’ll be an open night in the auditorium of the Harmonie German Club, Narrabundah, 7.30pm, January 30.

CELEBRATING 32 years, Flickerfest, Australia’s largest short-film competition returns to the newly revamped Bondi Pavilion on Bondi Beach with a 10-day festival, January 20-29, featuring 114 shorts ranging from live action to documentary and animation.