Cyclist dies in crash with motorbike

A CYCLIST is dead following a crash with a motorcycle on Crookwell Road, Goulburn.

NSW police say the 57-year-old male pushbike rider died at the scene before the arrival of emergency services late this morning (February 18).

The 58-year-old motorcycle rider and his 59-year-old female passenger were uninjured. He was taken to Goulburn Base Hospital for mandatory testing.

Police say a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone who may have witnessed, or has any available dashcam/mobile phone footage, of the incident should contact Goulburn Police.

 

