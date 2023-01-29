Dance Party cruise is a moveable feast

Dance / “Culture Cruise”, Australian Dance Party. On Lake Burley Griffin, next session February 4. Reviewed by BILL STEPHENS.

AN invitation from the Australian Dance Party to spend half a day experiencing “a spectacular art tour and cruise to make your senses dance” on Lake Burley Griffin was too good to refuse.

The ADP is an innovative activist dance company that specialises in creating site-specific performances around Canberra and its environs.

I’ve enjoyed performances by ADP at Mt Majura Solar Farm (freezing), Mt. Stromlo Observatory (charming), a secret warehouse in Fyshwick (sublime) and the Australian National Botanic Gardens (memorable).

The company’s newest venture, “Culture Cruise” is the brainchild of its leader and director, Alison Plevey who, together with co-director Sara Black, developed the concept in which, although dance is integral to the concept, the cruise is not strictly a dance work but rather an innovative attempt to create a unique experience weaving together elements of the city’s visual art, architecture, live performance, food and wine.

After being checked off and issued with bright orange identity badges, our group was greeted by host and storyteller, Stefanie Lekkas, who ushered us on to “The Gull” and introduced us to the skipper, Captain Jim, who explained that the Gull had been originally built by its first owner as a fishing vessel, circa 1921 but since then converted to a comfortable, 28-seat passenger vessel, powered by electric motors.

Lekkas, in mystical story-teller mode, focused attention on the beauty of the surroundings while Captain Jim proffered additional prosaic and entertaining details about the national institutions we encounter along the journey, including the Braille tiles on the walls of the National Museum, the renovations to the Captain Cook water fountain, and those additional bells installed in the National Carillon.

Once on the other side of Lake Burley Griffin we disembarked to begin a short stroll to Reconciliation Place, where the first performance artist, former Bangarra dancer Yolanda Lowatta, costumed in dazzling orange, focused attention on the significance and purpose of Reconciliation Place before beckoning us to follow her through the series of artworks depicting significant events in First Nations history that surround the central mound.

On arrival at the National Portrait Gallery, we were treated to an abstract performance by sound artist, Liam Budge, and dancers Ryan Douglas Stone and Lowatta, this time clad in subtle costume designs by Aislinn King each featuring a touch of orange. This simple design device neatly connected all the participants. Remember your badge?

After a 40-minute viewing of the portrait exhibition “Who Are You”, Stone again captivated with his athletic dance interpretations, firstly of the High Court and later of the National Gallery’s Calder sculpture, before leading us with one more dance performance to the Water’s Edge Restaurant for a leisurely lunch.

Back at the Gull, Captain Jim welcomed us on board before ferrying us back to the National Museum where Budge was waiting to serenade us. Following some final farewell remarks from Lekkas, we headed into the museum for an exploration of the “Great Southern Land” exhibition.

So does the Cultural Cruise live up to its promise? From my experience, it does. Memorable features included the meticulous attention to detail, the provision of chairs at the performance points, and allowing sufficient time to savour the exhibitions.

The performances themselves were skilful and varied as were the narrations by Lekkas, which were informative, uncluttered, often poetical, promoting a sense of inquiry rather than providing answers.

Australian Dance Party has cleverly subverted a familiar activity into a unique and satisfying artistic experience perfect for savouring as a personal indulgence, or as something to share with a friend or fastidious visitor.