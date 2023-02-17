Deaths shock as covid toll numbers rise sharply

SIX people have died with covid this past week and, at the same time, ACT Health has revised the territory’s total death toll up a further 61 following an audit of Births, Deaths and Marriages figures, taking it to 224 deaths.

ACT Health’s weekly report, released today (February 17) revealed a man in his 90s, two men in their 80s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 50s were the latest Canberrans to lose their lives.

Reported case numbers have risen to 487 cases this week, up from 401 last week.

There are 10 active cases of the virus in Canberra hospitals, but none requiring intensive care or ventilation.

The ACT has recorded 231,529 total cases since March 2020.