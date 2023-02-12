Demolition of 50-year-old Woden bus interchange begins

DEMOLITION work has begun on the 50-year-old Woden bus interchange, making way for the construction of the new CIT campus.

The Woden interchange was first opened on December 4, 1972, and received upgrades in 1982 and 1994.

Every day, across the 11 platforms, the interchange saw 683 buses pass through.

The final service – route 59 from platform 7 – departed the interchange at 9.30pm on January 29, 2023.

Over the coming months, increased construction activity will include the decommissioning of services and utilities at the site, removal of hazardous materials and dust minimisation, movement of plant and excavation equipment and demolition of existing structures and pavements.

Transport Minister Chris Steel says Woden CIT is expected to welcome its first students in 2025, and will include additional features such as more shelter, a pedestrian boulevard to Woden town square, a new Bowes and Bradley Street shared zone, secure bike storage, public toilets and green spaces.