Disqualified driver becomes Toric’s 200th apprehension

A 30-year-old man arrested for driving while disqualified became the 200th apprehension by Operation Toric since August 1.

The man appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court in relation to a separate charge of driving while disqualified, as well as other charges in November. He was subsequently disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for 12 months.

He appeared again before the ACT Magistrates Court yesterday (February 7) where he entered into a continuation of bail conditions, which included not using illegal drugs, including cannabis.

At about 12.05pm police saw the man driving a silver Mercedes CLA200 on Petrie Street in Civic. He was arrested in the Canberra Centre a short time later. A drug screening test, returned a positive result, placing him in breach of his bail conditions that had been continued that morning.

The man faced the ACT Magistrates Court for a second time yesterday afternoon on charges of driving while disqualified and breach of bail.

He had also previously been arrested on January 23, for driving while disqualified and drug driving.

Insp Shane Scott said: “Yet again we have seen a previously apprehended person ignore court imposed disqualification and bail conditions. To do so puts themselves and other roads users at risk.

“Offenders continue to play Russian roulette with the ACT public by putting themselves above all other road users when driving while not permitted by the court.

“The goal of Operation Toric is to curb recidivist behaviours of those illegally using vehicles – and we will be relentless in our efforts to do so.”