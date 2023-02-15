Gibraltar Falls closed for weeks for ‘safety review’

THE Gibraltar Falls precinct will remain closed until further notice. This follows the death of a 19-year-old man who reportedly fell to his death there on Sunday (February 12).

ACT Conservator Flora and Fauna Bren Burkevics said the closure will continue until a safety review is completed.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the young man that died this past weekend,” Mr Burkevics said.

“I have attended Gibraltar Falls with rangers from the ACT Parks and Conservation Service to inspect the visitor facilities including warning signs, designated walking tracks, guardrails and viewing platforms and identify opportunities to further strengthen the safety measures that are already in place.

“The safety review is underway and is expected to take several weeks.

“This tragic incident is a sad and unfortunate reminder of the risks that exist in Canberra’s wonderful outdoors and the need for visitors to not put themselves in unnecessary danger.

“The ACT Parks and Conservation Service advises against swimming or walking in non-designated areas within our parks and reserves. Visitors should always follow signage and advice from ACT Parks and Conservation Service staff, and stick to formed walking tracks.”