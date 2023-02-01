Home owners face ‘difficult news’ from planning changes

“Buried within these complex documents are announcements about what has been decided for your suburb, your street, your home. For many, your home and its land are now to be viewed as investment opportunities for someone else,” writes “Canberra Matters” columnist PAUL COSTIGAN.

THERE were sessions last year staged by the chief planner and his colleagues that are now being reported as being part of three years of consultations on the government’s planning reforms. Rubbish and spin!

Let’s get real – this Greenslabor government does not do consultations. It tells people what has already been decided and calls any subsequent discussions consultations. But little changes. That’s Greenslabor building the new normal!

Last year there was a painful drip feed of complicated planning documentation. For those who read any of this stuff, it became obvious that the decisions on the city’s future development had been made behind closed doors. During the latter part of 2022 and into the first months of 2023 the public are being put through a patronising process of consultations.

The Greenslabor politicians are avoiding talking about planning reforms. The one exception occurred through a committee process headed up by Jo Clay (ACT Greens). This committee politely dumped on what was being proposed and were then put back in their place by the planning chief over Christmas.

It is indeed strange to see an unelected, well-paid public servant tell elected politicians to back off!

People who care for the city know that the real intentions are to do away with real planning and replace it with a laissez faire approach to development. This will deliver very little common good, little facilities, less greenery, more heat islands and the destruction of the neighbourhood character that most people cherish. This is the reality of what is spelt out in the planning reforms of this chief minister and his planning chief.

Most residents have long realised that the minimal amount of 21st century climate and people-focused planning being implemented through the Greenslabor planning directorate, has been overseen by the chief minister not his nominated planning minister, Mick Gentleman. Nobody knows what Gentleman does.

For most the task of trying to make sense of the mountain of dense documentation on what is intended to happen later in 2023 has been far too difficult.

It would be good to point to positives to come from these reforms – but for anyone who believes in equity, in 21st century urban design that addresses climate, liveability, biodiversity, social and affordable housing and aesthetics, there is little in these reforms that provides any confidence that the proposed changes will address any of important issues – except to let bad development rip through the city.

Buried within these complex documents are announcements about what has been decided for your suburb, your street, your home. For many, your home and its land are now to be viewed as investment opportunities for someone else.

The dense planning documents have been available online over the holidays and every resident was expected to magically gain the expertise to read and understand planning documents and to provide informed feedback by the beginning of March.

Individually, it would be very difficult to change what the Greenslabor and their planning bureaucracy are now primed to introduce under the guise of planning reforms.

People need to talk to each other, share their many concerns and possibly consider how to deal with something that is about to change the very nature of their city.

With this in mind, the Inner South Canberra Community Council has put out an urgent notice for inner-south residents to come together to hear from those who have read through this planning and development stuff. They are also going to provide the opportunity for discussions on what it means for your suburb.

You are urged to attend but you need to be prepared to hear some difficult news.

The Inner South Canberra Community Council public forum about the Draft New Territory Plan and District Strategy – and the Implications for inner-south residents, is at the Eastlake Football Club (Duffy Room) 3 Oxley Street, Griffith, 7pm to 9pm on Tuesday, February 7.

