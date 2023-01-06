Latest numbers: four new covid deaths

ACT Health is reporting four deaths in the first covid update since December 29.

The latest covid-related deaths reported today (January 6) include a man in his 80s, a man in his 90s and two woman in their 90s. The total lives lost since March 2000 in the ACT is 142.

There are 73 active covid cases in hospital, seven are in ICU and two are ventilated.

There are 1436 new cases reported this week (463 PCR and 973 RAT). The ACT had had 228,422 reported cases since March 2020.