Libs oppose paid parking at Stromlo Forest Park

THE Canberra Liberals have come out against the ACT government’s decision to introduce paid parking at Stromlo Forest Park car park.

“It’s incredibly disappointing to see Labor and the Greens announce that paid parking arrangements will be introduced at Stromlo Forest Park carpark.” Opposition spokesperson for City Services Nicole Lawder said.

“This announcement goes in direct opposition of the wishes of mountain bike and trail-running enthusiasts throughout the Canberra region. These visitors will often spend hours out in the park and the introduction of paid parking only discourages this positive and healthy recreational behaviour.”

Ms Lawder tabled a petition in October calling on the government to rule out paid parking arrangements in this area, which received 692 signatures from residents.

“For the minister to announce the introduction of paid parking before he’s even responded to the petition formally in the Assembly is a slap in the face to the 692 residents that took the time to sign this petition,” Ms Lawder said.