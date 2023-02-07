‘Magic’ of St Ninian’s sees the little church through

BUILT by Scottish settlers in 1873, St Ninian’s Uniting Church is preparing to celebrate its 150th anniversary, in a city that’s only 109 years old itself.

These days it’s surrounded by the suburb of Lyneham and has a new minister, the reverend Sharon Cutts, who was called to St Ninian’s from Hawkesbury Valley in NSW three months ago.

“This is a place where God has called for me to be,” says Sharon. “I feel really chuffed to be here. I am a part of this history.

“It’s a really significant thing that in 2023 a congregation is celebrating 150 years.”

A member of the church’s History Committee, Ann Munro has attended St Ninian’s for more than 40 years. She says the church was built by Scottish settlers brought to Australia by the Campbell family of Duntroon.

“Robert Campbell started running merinos in Duntroon in 1825,” says Ann.

“His son Charles took over the property, but couldn’t get anyone to work on it because the British government had ceased sending convicts to NSW.

“There were only a few itinerant labourers around who were not enough, so he brought out Scottish settlers – shepherds and their families, and they settled here.

“The church in Australia at the time was the Church of England, and you’re looking at Scottish settlers who are strong Calvinists. It didn’t work for them so they wanted a church of their own.

“In 1863, one of the families initiated building a small bark hut here on this stone, but after 10 years it wasn’t big enough, so they built the dear little church we have next door.

“It had two windows [at each side] at the time. It underwent an extension in 1901, and then around about 1979 we went to the church that we have now.”

Sharon says the importance of a church, especially at 150 years, is vital.

“We live in an era where the Christian church sadly doesn’t have the strong place in society that it once had,” says Sharon.

“But here, in 2023, I’m part of a faithful group who understand the challenges, and who are ready to face the challenges head on.”

But how has St Ninian’s survived 150 years? Ann believes someone is looking out for them.

“This tiny little church came through World War I, lost two boys in the war, and it came through World War II,” says Ann.

“They came through being closed down in 1922, and the church became a barn and it was like that for five or six years.

“Then it went to one of the families who had been in the original church, but they wouldn’t use it as a barn, just left it sitting as a memorial to their church.

“Hector Harrison, of St Andrew’s, was driving past in 1942 and saw the wreck of a church, realised that the building had potential, and he started it all up again and it has gone on from there.

“There’s always been this feeling that when something turns up, somehow St Ninian’s comes through it and we talk about it as the magic of St Ninian’s.”

Minster Sharon says there’s no need to worry about where the St Ninian’s path goes from here.

“I do believe that St Ninian’s has a wonderful future. It won’t be the same as the past. I hope we may not look the same in 10 years’ time because if we look the same it means we haven’t grown, spiritually or physically,” she says.

“I hope for continuity. There was nothing here. We were out in the middle of a paddock and we’ve survived, so we have this responsibility to make sure that little building continues to be a place to belong to.”

St Ninian’s 150th Anniversary Service, February 12 at 9.30am. Details at stninians.org.au