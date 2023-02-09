Man faces money laundering and drug charges

POLICE have seized cash and vehicle parts and arrested a 24-year-old man at a house in Holt yesterday afternoon (February 9).

The latest seizures are in addition to 90.85 grams of cocaine, 120 boxes (2400 caplets) of Panadol Extra, a Ferrari 360 sport scar, and a Holden Commodore Brock Edition Replica that were previously seized in 2022.

The 24-year-old man has been charged with trafficking in a controlled drug other than cannabis, money laundering and five counts of possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of crime.

Police say the investigation, which began in November 2021, is ongoing, and they anticipate speaking with a large number of witnesses who either purchased a vehicle from, or sold a vehicle to, the man.