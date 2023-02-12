News location:

Canberra CityNews

Matthew’s not picking up, police seriously concerned

Missing… Matthew Beal, 34.

QUEANBEYAN police hold “serious” concerns for the welfare of Matthew Beal, 34.

He was spoken to by phone about 12.20am on Saturday (February 11), but was unable to be contacted again.

Matthew is described as Caucasian appearance, medium build, with a full-face, light-coloured beard.

He is believed to be driving a 2013, maroon Holden Barina bearing Victorian registration ZBO 372.

Police say he is known to frequent the Queanbeyan area, but might also be heading to either Canberra, Victoria or SA.

Anyone with information about Matthew’s whereabouts should urgently call 1800 333000.

 

