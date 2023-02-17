Minns cycles on as NSW Libs get wobbles

By Luke Costin and Farid Farid in Sydney

A MORNING cycle with school children soon turned into a bumpy Friday for NSW Labor leader Chris Minns as a star election candidate withdrew.

But the biggest potholes were on the premier’s path as self-induced scandals led to a minister’s mea culpa and another MP moving to the political wilderness.

Finance Minister Damien Tudehope revealed that he’d owned shares in the state’s major toll road owner, Transurban, throughout his eight-year parliamentary career.

Appearing emotional at times, the powerbroker said he’d not been aware the shares were part of his diversified superannuation fund until a journalist raised it this week.

“I’m aware there was a profit made and I’ve given an assurance to the premier, I will donate any profit… to charity,” Mr Tudehope told reporters.

He denied it influenced any decision surrounding WestConnex or other Transurban infrastructure.

“I say absolutely, categorically that in relation to any decision-making I have been involved in that it has been in the interest of the people of this state and never with an eye to any possible interest I may have.”

Premier Dominic Perrottet has sought advice from departmental lawyers as to whether Mr Tudehope breached the ministerial code of conduct.

“There are clear requirements in respect to ministers and their disclosures,” he said.

“Once I’ve received (the advice), I’ll read and consider it.”

Mr Perrottet said the minister was “an incredibly upright man”.

Transurban, which operates most of Sydney’s toll roads, reported record half-year earnings of $1.66 billion recently, having collected $835 million in tolls from Sydney drivers in six months.

Meanwhile, under-siege Peter Poulos resigned from his parliamentary secretary role days after apologising for sharing 1980s Penthouse images of a female rival during a preselection battle five years ago.

The woman, whose since become an MP, accepted his apology and said she wanted to move on. But senior Liberals had faced internal and public furore for the perceived lack of punishment.

Mr Poulos remains on the upper house ticket.

The mess took the attention off Labor’s hiccup: the withdrawal of former Canberra Raiders captain Terry Campese from the race for John Barilaro’s old seat.

Mr Campese was an outside chance of taking the southern NSW seat, held by the former Nationals leader from 2011 to 2021.

But he’s faced weeks of media attention, including over a scandalous party and how he came to be selected as a candidate.

“I have come to realise that, for some, politics is not about representing people but about their own power with a ‘win-at-all-costs’ mentality,” he said.

“(I will stand down) not because my heart isn’t in it but because I love this community too much to drag it through the media – whether they are truthful or not.”

Labor enjoyed a 6.4-per-cent swing at a 2022 by-election caused by Mr Barilaro’s retirement. Replicating that on March 25 would take it out of National hands but the party now faces a rush to find another representative.

While promising $40 million for more footpaths and bike tracks if elected, Mr Minns said Mr Campese’s decision was ultimately disappointing as both major parties scramble to find candidates ahead of next month’s elections.

Labor had started the day by attacking the five-fold increase of high-paid executives responsible in government departments and corporations.

“Twelve years of this government has created a surplus of top bureaucrats and a deficit of essential workers,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Greens on Friday unveiled an election policy to give 16- and 17-year-olds the vote from 2024.

Party spokeswoman Abigail Boyd said the global evidence was unequivocal that enfranchising young people brought a range of benefits, including increased political participation and trust in democracy.