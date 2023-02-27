Miss Havisham’s off to London

Here’s HELEN MUSA’s latest “Arts in the City” column listing arts news and events around Canberra.

PERFORMER and drama tutor Lily Welling, of Budding Entertainment, will take the classical acting program at the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art between September to December. Welling recently played Miss Havisham in “Great Expectations”.

NLA Publishing is producing a hardback 10th anniversary edition of a favourite title, “Have You Seen My Egg?”, which has been continuously in print since 2013. With words by Penny Olsen and illustrations by Rhonda N Garward, the story follows Eddy Emu, who has lost one of his eggs and travels far and wide, looking for it.

THE famous feline musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Cats” is being staged by Canberra Philharmonic. Erindale Theatre, March 2-18.

THE Australian Chamber Orchestra will bring together two of Australia’s most awarded musicians, ACO artistic director Richard Tognetti and oud player Joseph Tawadros, to perform the most popular piece of music ever written, Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons”. At Llewellyn Hall, March 11.

CANBERRA Rep’s Studio is gearing up for a big year, open for anyone and everyone to join. Apart from offering opportunities to get involved behind-the-scenes, there are studio events such as the “Logues”, a playwriting competition for 10-minute monologues or duologues. An info session will be held at Canberra Rep Theatre from 1pm on March 5.

CANBERRA Symphony Orchestra goes south with the first of three twilight soirees, this one featuring concertmaster Kirsten Williams and pianist Edward “Teddy” Neeman performing Debussy and Fauré. Tuggeranong Arts Centre, March 9.

“HAUNTING”, at the National Museum, is a photographic and video exhibition by Vic McEwan that animates museum objects with fog, mist, smoke and water. Gallery mezzanine until April 30.