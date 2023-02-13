Missing teen has family worried

THE family of missing 13-year-old boy Elijah Bandy hold concerns for his welfare and, through the police, are asking the public for help to locate him.

Elijah has not been seen or heard from since 7pm yesterday (February 12) when he was last seen at the Gungahlin Bus Interchange.

He is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, about 165cm (5’5”) tall, with short, light-brown hair, brown eyes and of slim build. Elijah was wearing a navy Tommy Hilfiger hooded jumper, black Nike shorts and cream-coloured Nike Air Force shoes.

Anyone with information should call 131444.