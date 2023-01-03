News location:

More of the best of Paul Dorin’s 2022 cartoons

Here are six more of PAUL DORIN’s cartoons that note the newsworthy events of 2022.

May 3 – Cartoonist PAUL DORIN said it was nice to have so many policy options in the election.

 

May 25 – But now that it’s over, he says we can get back to the “real stories” (tongue firmly in cheek).

August 4 – Indigenous hope was run up the flagpole.

August 11 – The rising cost of living took its toll on families, and sacrifices were made.

September 11 – Cartoonist PAUL DORIN saluted the incredible work ethic of the late queen.

November 9 – The hacking of personal information from Optus and Medibank led to questions about how cybercrime is handled.

Paul Dorin

