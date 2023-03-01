New cafe has Red Hill sorted

Dining reviewer WENDY JOHNSON enjoys some “breakfasty brunch things” at buzzing new eatery at Red Hill.

FANS of Farrer’s Fox & Bow have been flocking to this breakfast and lunch eatery for yonks. And now a new fan base is developing, at Fox & Bow’s recently opened location at Red Hill shops.

It was pumping when we arrived for a leisurely brunch. The new location has loads of room outdoors with plenty of shade and the space inside is large also. Note to self, to avoid all risk: book ahead online.

The “breakfasty brunch things”, which is what Fox & Bow calls one section of its all-day menu, feature the usual suspects, which means the execution was going to be key.

After ordering and settling in with coffee, our food arrived efficiently.

My omelette was wonderfully moreish (making you want to eat more). It was piping hot and loaded with flavour ($20.90). The mixed local mushrooms were earthy, the Swiss-style Gruyère cheese was sweet and slightly salty, and the Mozzarella chewy. The wood-fired, roughly chopped tomato piperade was colourful on top of the omelette and zingy.

Pasture-raised eggs on toast was the order of the day for my friend, scrambled and also on toast. The eggs weren’t overcooked but presented with a lovely texture.

Extras for $5 each include confit tomato, avo, sautéed mushrooms and hash browns. Meat sides hover around $6. The streaky bacon was great quality and the side serve extremely generous (would like mine to be crispier, which is what I ordered).

Other delicious dishes to dive into are the brûlée French toast ($17.90) with chia and chai spiced porridge, poached quince, berries, walnut crumble and Pepe Saya Mascarpone. On my next visit I’ll likely order the Spanish eggs, chilli and scrambled with chorizo, avo and Guindilla peppers to fire up my day ($25.90).

Fox & Bow offers toasties, rolls and burgers. Also, favourites such as fish and chips. Small meals are available for the “cubs” (little ones) ($12 or $13) and a special offer is on tap for the many tradies working on developments around the shops.

Note that the kitchen is small, so no menu changes are allowed at Fox & Bow.

We dined indoors because there was no room outside and found the noise volume right up there, which might not make some diners so happy. Perhaps a longer-term plan is to add some sound proofing?

After breakfast or lunch, take a wander through the Red Hill shops. The Supa Express is a great place, with wonderful produce, loads of gourmet and artisan products, and an impressive wine selection. The Butcher Shop is a real find – try a premium, 42-day dry-aged beef steak. This shop has been providing locals with quality meats since 1964 and also has a small selection of artisan goods. Friendly staff, too.