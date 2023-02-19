News location:

New school for Wright gets a site

THE Anglican Diocese for Canberra and Goulburn has successfully obtained a site for an independent school in the Molonglo Valley.

Artistic impression of the new independent school in Wright

The school – located on John Gorton Drive in Wright – will be completed in stages and will ultimately  accommodate more than 1800 students from early learning to year 12.

The early learning centre and kindergarten are expected to open in 2026, with the primary and secondary schools and college due to open over the following three years.

 

