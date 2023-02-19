New school for Wright gets a site

THE Anglican Diocese for Canberra and Goulburn has successfully obtained a site for an independent school in the Molonglo Valley.
The school – located on John Gorton Drive in Wright – will be completed in stages and will ultimately accommodate more than 1800 students from early learning to year 12.
The early learning centre and kindergarten are expected to open in 2026, with the primary and secondary schools and college due to open over the following three years.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply