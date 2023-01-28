Not for faint hearted, but there’ll be jaws on the floor

For a long time, the film industry has peered down its nose at its younger video-game cousin. A lot of that is for good reason, writes “Streaming” columnist NICK OVERALL.

HOLLYWOOD has heinously cashed in on popular computer games with third-rate adaptations that exist for no other reason than to make a buck.

Take atrocities like “Sonic the Hedgehog”, “Tomb Raider”, “Pixels” and to really scrape the bottom of the barrel, “The Angry Birds Movie” – all of which have helped entrench the perception that video games represent a shallow medium of entertainment.

This year cinema screens are also set to suffer a “Mario Bros” movie that Chris Pratt has lent his voice to.

At this point I wouldn’t be surprised if “Pac-Man” was next to get mutated into some kind of modern film franchise. I don’t know how they’d do it, but I’m sure they could find a way.

Why am I listing off this torturous roster of movies? Well the question needs to be asked: Is there any hope for video-game inspired movies or TV shows? Hell, at this point should they even be bothered with at all?

Well, just when the answer to that question seemed at its most dire, along comes “The Last of Us” on streaming service Binge.

This devastating and cinematic tale of a journey across a pandemic-ravaged America is based on a 2013 video game of the same name and is generating all kinds of buzz.

It’s not only being lauded as the best video game adaptation of all time, but some critics have been so bold to herald it as a contender for best TV show of the year. Yes, in January.

This kind of reception to a production inspired by a computer game is unheard of. What’s it all about?

Well the good news is audience members need not even have turned on a Playstation before to enjoy this new, nine-episode series.

“The Last of Us” is the story of a gruff smuggler named Joel (here played by “Game of Thrones” alumni Pedro Pascal), a man trying to make his way in a world that fell to a devastating virus 20 years earlier and which also claimed the life of his young daughter.

Now is probably a good time to mention the show isn’t for the faint of heart. Horror blends in with action here to give viewers a thrill, but what makes this story special is the relationship Joel forms with Ellie, a teenager who is immune to the virus and humanity’s last hope.

Played by Bella Ramsey (who will also be familiar to “Game of Thrones” fans), the 14-year-old must be escorted by Joel across the decrepit US in order to be delivered to a mysterious buyer. The profound bond that forms between the two builds towards an ending that’ll have jaws on the floor.

The talent isn’t just in front of the camera, either. Craig Mazin, best known for 2019’s miniseries “Chernobyl”, leads the writing team.

“The Last of Us” has pulled off a remarkable feat. It may single handedly represent a turning point for video-game inspired television and open up a whole new world of story ideas.

That is if the “Pac-Man” cinematic universe doesn’t come along and ruin all the progress.

STAN is kicking off 2023 with a homegrown murder mystery that has quite the hook.

In “Black Snow”, a small town in far-north Queensland is cast into turmoil when a time capsule is unearthed at a local school and reveals a clue into the murder of a student.

Besides the eyebrow-raising set up, this is all pretty by-the-book stuff but it’s still more than enough to give crime drama junkies their fix.

The highlight here is certainly getting to see the action play out in Australia, which is why it warrants a mention.

Down Under is sorely lacking in good original drama. “Black Snow” doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it is a step above the majority of trite nonsense that’s on free-to-air telly.

CRICKET fans rejoice. Amazon Prime Video has just released season two of “The Test” – the compelling documentary series that examines the politics of Australian Cricket both on and off the pitch.

Whereas season one followed the national team in the aftermath of 2018’s infamous ball-tampering scandal, season two picks up during the departure of captain Tim Paine and the ousting of controversial coach Justin Langer.

“The Test” has pulled off a true miracle by even getting people who don’t care about cricket to watch.

Yes, it is a sport doco, but the way it’s shot and paced almost makes it operate as a psychological drama.

With season two even better than the first, it looks like we may even get a third yet from “The Test”. Fingers crossed. It’d be a shame to see it declare this early.