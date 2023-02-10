News location:

NSW declares total fire ban around Canberra

FOR the second time in two weeks, the NSW Rural Fire Service has declared a total fire ban in districts surrounding the ACT.

The first ban was issued for February 2, with the next ban issued for tomorrow (February 11).

The ban – starting at midnight –  is due to forecast hot and windy conditions, and covers the Goulburn Mulwaree, Queanbeyan-Palerang, Upper Lachlan and Yass Valley council areas.

Also affected are council areas in the Southern Slopes of NSW.

