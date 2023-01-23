On bail and facing new dangerous driving charges

A 28-year-old Spence man, on bail for similar offences, faces new charges following his involvement in another dangerous driving incident.

At 8.05pm last night (January 22) police spotted a red Volkswagen Golf hatchback driving at excessive speed on Kingsford Smith Drive, Latham.

Police say the Golf turned on to Southern Cross Drive and continued at speeds estimated to be more than 160km/h, weaving between traffic and causing other drivers to take “evasive action” to avoid a collision.

It failed to make a left turn into John Cleland Crescent, Florey, crossing a traffic island and hitting the gutter. The driver and a female passenger fled.

At 8.30pm a Florey resident alerted police to an unknown noise in her garage, where the Spence man was found and arrested.

He was found to be in breach of bail from an incident on November 23.