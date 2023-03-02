Pharmacies to take on broader vaccination role

THE ACT Pharmacist Vaccination Standards are being amended to allow Canberrans, depending on age, to receive advice and vaccines for hepatitis A and hepatitis B, poliomyelitis, typhoid and herpes zoster at their local pharmacy without a prescription.

Health Rachel Stephen-Smith said: “Pharmacists play a key role in our health system, providing access to healthcare support and advice for many members of our community. Pharmacists have been providing vaccination services in the ACT since 2016 and provide a safe, accessible and valued option for Canberrans.

“By enabling pharmacists to administer a greater range of vaccines without prescription, we are improving access to immunisation services and helping to protect the community from preventable diseases.”

Pharmacists in the ACT are also able to administer the seasonal influenza vaccine, the diptheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis (dTpa) vaccine, the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, and COVID‑19 vaccines. The expanded vaccine program will come into effect in mid-March 2023.

The ACT government has also secured agreement with the NSW government for ACT pharmacies to participate in the NSW-led trial to evaluate the effectiveness of pharmacists prescribing antibiotics to treat uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women.

Simon Blacker, president Pharmacy Guild of Australia (ACT Branch), said: “Pharmacists played a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic, being available to help patients at all times, and administering well over 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines to the community.

“The Pharmacy Guild welcomes the Minister’s decision to allow pharmacists to have a broader role in assisting the community with their health needs. We believe this will ease some pressure on the healthcare system.”