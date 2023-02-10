Police seize stolen beauty products in Evatt

STOLEN property – including a significant quantity of beauty products – has been recovered, and a 20-year-old woman charged, following a police search of a home in Evatt.

On Tuesday (February 7), police received reports of a commercial theft in Belconnen, with investigations leading to the Evatt woman.

During the search police seized a significant quantity of beauty products and other items believed to have been stolen.

The woman was charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, minor theft and breaching bail.

Sgt Heath Langlands said the recovered goods are often hard to return to owners with identification.

“While it may be time consuming to itemise your tools, sports equipment or electronics, it goes a long way in us getting them back to you,” he said.

“Tradies are encouraged to engrave their company name, their mobile number or their licence number on tools. Jewellery, electronic items and sporting goods can be photographed and serial numbers recorded.

“You can never be too careful when it comes to your personal belongings.”