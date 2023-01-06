Prescribed burn at Cooleman Ridge looms

A PRESCRIBED burn will be conducted at Cooleman Ridge Nature Reserve on Sunday (January 8).

The prescribed burn, part of the ACT’s annual Bushfire Operations Plan, which will be near Chapman is being conducted to reduce the fire hazard in the reserve and help protect nearby homes, says ACT Parks and Conservation.

Experienced fire managers will conduct and oversee the burning operation with support from the ACT Rural Fire Service.

As part of managing the prescribed burn to its conclusion, a buffer zone will be created around the perimeter of each prescribed burn.

The public is asked not to call emergency triple-zero unless they see any unattended fire.

See the location map of the burn site.