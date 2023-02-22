Queen Chow, where every dish was worshipped 

Grilled scallops… served in the shell with kombu butter and garlic chives. Photo: Wendy Johnson Salt ‘n’ pepper mushroom and tofu… with slices of bright red chilli sprinkled on top. Photo: Wendy Johnson Oysters… with a rice wine mignonette. Photo: Wendy Johnson Sashimi… with orange ponzu, chilli and a drizzle of green shallot oil. Photo: Wendy Johnson Chinese smashed cucumber salad… Queen Chow’s take includes garlic sesame dressing, pickled black fungi, crunchy, crispy shallots and big chunks of cucumber. Photo: Wendy Johnson

Dining reviewer WENDY JOHNSON says Queen Chow at Narooma is “amazing”. You’d better believe her!

QUEEN Chow, one of Justin Hemmes’ points of pride (now topping more than 80 pubs, restaurants and venues), is amazing. If you’re anywhere near Narooma, be sure to book. The view is as spectacular as the food, and we worshipped every dish.

Six of us headed to Queen Chow, at The Whale Inn, on a sunny, hot evening. We explored too many Cantonese Chinese dishes to include in one review, so shall share our top faves.

Oysters. What is it about Wagonga Inlet oysters that we love so much? The inlet, part of Batemans Bay Marine Park, is pristine and home to an extensive network of oyster leases. These are some of the best oysters in Australia and Queen Chow ramps matters up with a stunning rice wine mignonette ($4.50 each). The oysters were a perfect temperature and a fabulous start to our Queen Chow experience.

Sashimi lovers won’t go wrong with this appetizer at Queen Chow ($25), created with orange ponzu, chilli and a lovely drizzle of green shallot oil. The grilled scallops were sublime ($8 each). Served in shell, they married well with kombu butter and garlic chives. As with all dishes at Queen Chow careful consideration goes into balancing all ingredients, to ensure perfection.

The Chinese smashed cucumber salad was a winning dish. Versions of this salad vary all over China and it’s so cooling in warmer weather. Queen Chow’s take includes garlic sesame dressing, pickled black fungi, crunchy, crispy shallots, and big chunks of cucumber ($18). I promised to replicate it one day (wish me luck).

One of our party of six is a massive – and I mean massive – okra fan and she adored the dish (we all did) featuring this veggie. It also featured black fungi as well as stir-fried green beans, garlic and just the right amount of salted chilli ($18). Staying with the vegetable theme we also selected the salt ‘n’ pepper mushroom and tofu dish ($25) with slices of bright red chilli sprinkled on top.

Queen Chow’s wine list is impressive and our Château la Tour de l’Evêque rosé, described by the winery as charming and youthful, was crisp and delightful ($85 bottle, a mid-price point for the list).

Salted caramel tart…silky and not overly sweet. Photo: Wendy Johnson The “Queen of puddings”… mango, passionfruit, coconut, and black sesame meringue. Photo: Wendy Johnson The bright green pandan sponge cake… with chocolate wafer and a creamy coconut sorbet. Photo: Wendy Johnson

Our highly knowledgeable and charismatic waitress convinced us to share the three desserts Queen Chow has on offer (all a reasonable $16, considering the quality and creativity). The salted caramel tart was silky and not overly sweet. The “Queen of puddings” is a decadent combination of flavours and textures – mango, passionfruit, coconut, and black sesame meringue. Colourful and intriguing was the bright green pandan sponge cake with chocolate wafer and a creamy coconut sorbet.

Queen Chow: We love you.